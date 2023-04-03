Chandigarh: Hot April on the cards, expect some showers too

The average maximum temperature is likely to stay above normal between April and June, according to the seasonal outlook released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Probability of heatwaves during April will be low and higher from May to June, but rainfall in April may be above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per probability models, the average maximum temperature is expected to stay above normal during this period, while the minimum temperature will stay around normal levels.

Probability of heatwaves during April will be low and higher from May to June, but rainfall in April may be above normal.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While higher temperature is expected later in the month, April is expected to have a wet start, as a Western Disturbance will affect the city from Sunday onwards. Light rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday, while cloudy weather is expected to resume from Wednesday. A rise in temperature is expected in the second half of the month and further rise will happen in May.”

Likelihood of rain is higher on Monday than Tuesday. IMD has also issued a yellow advisory for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between 30-40 km/h on Monday. The yellow alert asks people to keep watch and stay updated.

April nights already cooler than 2022

At 13.6°C, the minimum temperature on Sunday was lower than the coldest night in April 2022 (April 4), when the minimum temperature was 17.6°C. However, the lowest minimum temperature in April 2021 was 12.3°C on April 3.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from 26.3°C on Saturday to 27.4°C on Sunday, 5.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went down from 14.7°C on Saturday to 13.6°C on Sunday, 2.7 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C, and the minimum temperature around 17°C.

