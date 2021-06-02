IMD predicts ‘below normal’ monsoon in Chandigarh

As per the long range forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi on Tuesday, ‘below average’ monsoon is expected in the city this year.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “As per the nationwide forecast, the northern part of Haryana, which comprises Chandigarh, is expected to get below average monsoon this year. A deficit of around 10% can be expected based on this. Monsoon, however, isn’t expected to be rushed or delayed in the city as of now.”

Shivinder said there are many reasons why this may happen. “The long range forecast is a statistical model which takes into account factors like the El Nino event and gives probabilities for what is most likely.”

As per the model, La Nina event, which boosts monsoon, had peaked in November last year and has now weakened. Normally, the city receive 845.7mm of rain during the monsoons, which as per the IMD consists of the entire months of June, July, August and September.

The onset of monsoon in the city hasn’t been fixed as of now, but it is expected to happen along the normal lines around June end or the first few days of July, said IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh.

“It is too soon to say for sure but most likely, monsoon will start close to its normal date and it is unlikely to get rushed or delayed.” The normal date for the onset of monsoon in the city is June 30.

This May was cooler as compared to recent years

With 18.2mm of rain on the last day of May in the city, maximum temperature didn’t go as high this year as compared to previous years. Last Thursday, maximum temperature had gone up to 42.1 degrees, which is, however, the lowest recorded in May since 2014, reveals the IMD data. In June 2014, the highest temperature was 41.4 degrees, but in 2020, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, it had crossed 43 degrees.

AK Singh said, “The temperature stayed a bit on the lower side because of frequent western disturbances affecting the city every week. It can’t be determined whether the same trend will continue in June. But Thursday onwards, maximum temperature is expected to start rising.”

Maximum temperature of the city went down from 38 degrees on Monday to 31.1 degrees on Tuesday. Minimum temperature dropped from 27.7 degrees on Monday to 20.6 degrees on Tuesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35 degrees and 37 degrees and minimum temperature will hover between 21 degrees and 22 degrees.