IMD predicts light rain, snowfall in parts of Himachal in coming days

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on January 2 and 3. Tourists stranded during a traffic jam in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)

With weather activity expected to intensify in coming days, the weather office has predicted light rain and snowfall at many places on January 4 and 5 also. Most of the places are likely to receive rain and snowfall on January 6.

According to IMD, the weather was dry over the state during the last 24 hours and no large maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded during this period. While a coldwave was observed in Sundernagar, dense fog was observed in Kangra, Sundernagar and Mandi and moderate fog was observed in Una.

No large change in maximum temperatures is predicted during the next 24 hours thereafter it is likely to fall gradually by 4-5 degree Celsius over many parts of the state during subsequent next 3-4 days. However, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees in the state during the next 2-3 days and thereafter gradually fall by 3-4 degrees for subsequent next 2-3 days.

On January 2 and 3, light rain or snowfall is expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. However, the weather activity will intensify afterwards and on January 4 light rain is predicted in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Solan districts, while light rain and snowfall is likely in parts of Shimla, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Kangra and Chamba districts of the state.