IMD predicts more rain, snow in parts of Himachal

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Shimla office on Thursday said that light rain and snowfall was observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. (PTI File)

The weather office has predicted more rain and snowfall in parts of the state over the next few days. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at most places on Friday and Saturday in the state.

According to IMD, light to moderate snowfall is likely at most places in the districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts till Sunday evening. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected over many places accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in the districts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur , Una ,Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts from Thursday night till Sunday evening.

Isolated spells of heavy snowfall are likely in the districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts and isolated spells of heavy rainfall likely in the district of Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts on Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, light to moderate snowfall is expected at tourist destinations of the state including Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Solang Valley and Sissu and adjoining areas and a few spells of light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Shimla City and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, Tissa recorded the highest rainfall of 5.8 mm followed by 3.3 mm rainfall in Saloni, 0.5 mm in Pandoh and 0.2 mm rainfall in Kalpa. Moreover, 0.5 cm snowfall was also recorded in Gondla.