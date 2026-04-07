IMD sounds yellow alert of heavy rain, snow on April 8 in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla has predicted a wet spell again in Himachal Pradesh from April 6 to 9, even as IMD sounding yellow alert of heavy rainfall and snowfall for April 8. Roads covered in white blanket after snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The weather office has also predicted isolated hailstorm activity over some parts of the state from till April 8. Light to moderate rain and snowfall with one or two intense spells very likely over most parts of high hills and adjoining mid hills of the state on April 7 and 8, and at a few places on April 9.

In plain areas and mid hills of the state, light to moderate rainfall with one or two intense spells is very likely on April 7 and 8, and at a few places on April 9. Moreover, isolated spells of light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state including Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley and Sissu, on April 7 and 8.

Earlier, the hill state had witnessed a wet spell from April 3, which brought rain and snowfall in parts of the state during the last few days.

Hail alert for 5 dists today

For April 8, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall and snowfall very likely at isolated places over Shimla district and heavy rainfall over Sirmaur, Mandi and Solan. MeT department has also sounded an orange alert for hailstorm at isolated places over Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Shimla districts on April 7 and 8 and over Chamba district on April 7.

Besides, a yellow alert of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) has also been sounded over Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on April 7 and 8.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snowfall was observed at many places over the state with no significant change in minimum temperatures for most of the stations.

Meanwhile, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 48 hrs. Thereafter, they are expected to fall by 4-6 degrees over many parts of the state during the next subsequent 2-3 days.