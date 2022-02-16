Immigration fraud: Two land in Chandigarh Police net for cheating Nepalese man

Two men have been arrested for duping a man hailing from Nepal of ₹2.7 lakh on the pretext of helping him in obtaining a visa to Canada, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

The accused are Puneet Aggarwal, 39, and Rajesh Kumar, 30, both from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, from where they were arrested and brought to the city. The police have also seized ₹2.7 lakh and a Tata Altroz car used by them.

However, the passport of complainant Gagan Bhadur Sahi, 29, who works at a private firm in Gurugram, along with the mobile phones and fake Aadhaar cards used by the accused, is yet to be recovered. Puneet, a gambling addict, had been cheating people since 2007. The police said after going bankrupt, Puneet decided to migrate abroad and sought help from one Roshan Tamang, but the latter duped him of ₹2.75 lakh.

Puneet then decided to make money by posing as woman on a social media platform where he came in contact with Gagan, whom he cheated along with his accomplice Rajesh. Puneet told the police that he used to arrange SIM cards through Rajesh on fake names from a seller named Ajay.

Urge to buy discounted ticket costs man ₹69,000

A resident of Manimjara lost ₹69,097 to get a discounted ticket for his daughter travelling to Canada, police said on Tuesday.

Jaspreet Singh said his daughter was supposed to fly to Canada on a study visa last year. “Her friend had on social media shared the contact of one Abhishek in Delhi, claiming that he will arrange the ticket on 25% discount,” he said, adding that they paid ₹69,097 for an air ticket from New Delhi to Toronto through Google Pay, but the accused stopped taking their calls. The FIR in the matter was registered under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the IPC.

Manimajra man duped of ₹8.7 lakh

A Manimajra man was duped of ₹8.72 lakh on the pretext of paying duty for receiving a parcel from abroad, police said on Tuesday.

Yasveer Singh, 48, told the police that he had become friends with a person claiming to be Tina Francis. She had told him that she was staying with her family in the UK and in January, she sent him a gift.

Singh said on January 31, he got a call informing him that a parcel in his name has been received and to get the same released, he had to pay ₹33,500 which he did. He later received another call telling him that his parcel contained currency in dollars and he had to pay more money to get it transferred to a bank. The victim ended up paying ₹8.72 lakh, but did not receive the parcel. A case under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the IPC has been registered.