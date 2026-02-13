Immovable propery of peddler worth ₹1.5 cr attached in Kulgam

Property worth ₹1.5 crore, belonging to a notorious drug peddler, was attached under the NDPS Act on Friday, Kulgam police said. Kulgam senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anayat Ali Choudhary said that police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities. (File)

Police said immovable properties comprising 6 shops, 5 godowns, one tin-shed, and one plinth located at Manigam village , belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohd Ashraf Khanday of Nipora, Kulgam, was attached.

“The action has been taken under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, after due legal process, as the properties were established as proceeds of crime acquired through illicit drug trafficking activities and found to be directly linked with drug peddling operations. The accused is also involved in cases under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act, registered at the concerned police station. The market value of the attached property is approximately ₹1.5 crore,” the spokesman said, adding that this attachment forms part of the sustained and strategic efforts of police to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and to send a strong message that crime does not pay.

Kulgam senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anayat Ali Choudhary said that police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities. “Any person found involved in drug peddling, financing, harbouring offenders, or creating support networks for the narcotics trade will face strict legal action, including attachment of property, financial investigations, and prosecution under stringent provisions of law. He further stated that drug traffickers must understand that illegal wealth will be identified, seized, and dismantled, and that no one will be spared under the law.”