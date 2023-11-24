Implementation of ABC rules: HC seeks Chandigarh MC’s response

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued notice to the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on a plea seeking directions for effective and expeditious adoption and implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules (ABC)-2023 in Chandigarh. The HC bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta has sought response from Chandigarh MC by January 25, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The PIL filed by petitioner- lawyer Arushi Lamba had argued the rules were notified by the Centre on March 10 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The MC stated that it has adopted the rules. But neither an official circular nor a notification was issued by the UT administration regarding the adoption or implementation of the same. In the RTI response, MC had stated that it had hired an NGO to run the birth control programme, but remained silent “on any further information regarding the details of the NGO as well as the details as to what was the status of the programme, the plea said.

Aimed to regulate and streamline the animal birth control programme, the rules provide for sterilisation and immunisation of stray animals through the birth control programmes to be conducted by the local bodies, municipalities, municipal corporation and panchayats.

The plea said MC is playing hide and seek by creating an atmosphere of ambiguity by stating that they are in the process of amending the dog bylaws as per the ABC rules.

Inaction on the part of respondents would amount to shrugging away from its statutory obligation towards the protection and welfare of animals and society as a whole. Hence, the rules should be implemented at the earliest, the plea demanded.

The bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta has sought response from MC by January 25, 2024.