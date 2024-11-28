Menu Explore
Improving edu quality in govt school top priority: Haryana minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 28, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday reiterated that improving the quality of education in government schools is a top priority of the state government.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda (HT File)
The education minister who inspected Sarthak Government Model Senior Secondary School in Panchkula lauded the school as a role model for all government schools in the state.

“All school principals should adopt this school as a role model and work towards developing similar frameworks in their schools,” Dhanda stated.

The education minister inspected the functioning of the school and reviewed the attendance register for morning-shift teachers, finding all 50 TGT and PGT teachers present.

Addressing the students, he encouraged them to study diligently to bring pride to their parents and the state.

