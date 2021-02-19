In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh

Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the ₹80/litre mark for the first time on Friday. It now stands at ₹80.30. Petrol costs ₹86.79, also an all-time high, and is expected to cross the ₹87 mark in a couple of days.

The fuel prices have gone up by around ₹7 since January 1, when petrol cost ₹80.35 and diesel ₹73.58. Before 2021, petrol had never gone beyond the ₹81 mark.

A similar trend is being seen in Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel remains costliest in Mohali, with petrol at ₹92.09 and diesel at ₹83.15. In Panchkula, the prices stand at ₹87.97 and ₹80.99, respectively.

“The hike is due to taxes imposed by the government. The dealer’s cut remains the same,” said Arjan Singh, president, Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association. He said the hike seen this year is still lower than that in June 2020, when the prices of both petrol and diesel went up by around ₹10 per litre in just a month.

“Transporters are anticipating heavy losses this year. The common man will have to suffer as well, as onion prices may also rise further in the coming days,” said BL Sharma, secretary, Chandigarh Transport Association.