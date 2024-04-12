In a first, differently abled to also manage polling booths in Chandigarh

Breaking barriers and setting an inspiring precedent, the Chandigarh election department for the first time will set up 10 polling booths that will be entirely managed by differently abled people and youth in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Just like in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Chandigarh election department will again set up five “all-women” polling booths across the city. (HT File Photo)

Chandigarh is set to elect its next member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. So far, 6,47,291 people are enrolled as voters, who will cast their votes at 614 polling booths.

“This year for the first time, we will set up five booths that will be dedicatedly managed by differently abled people, a move that we believe will empower them. Each booth will have four to five employees, including the presiding officer. Not only are we motivating disabled people to come out and vote, we wish to make them believe that they are not less than others. By empowering differently abled individuals to play an active role in the electoral process, we are not only upholding these principles but also enriching our democracy,” said district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

These booths will be set up in locations where low voting turnout was recorded in the past elections.

“In Chandigarh, there are around 4,800 voters with disabilities. Special arrangements will be made at all polling booths to ensure that they are comfortable. All polling booths will have wheelchairs, ramps and exclusive queues. Besides, for the first time, the differently abled voters, along with senior citizens aged above 85, are also being provided the facility of voting from home through postal ballots,” Singh said, adding that the department was holding several awareness activities for these voters.

Besides differently abled people, the election department will set up five booths to be managed by young employees, aged below 30. “This will motivate the young and first-time voters to come ahead and participate in the festival of democracy,” Singh added.

As per the data from the office of the chief electoral office (CEO) here, of the total voters, 15,006 are first-time voters, aged 18 and 19.

Five pink booths this year too

Just like in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Chandigarh election department will again set up five “all-women” polling booths across the city. Also called “pink booths”, these stations are managed by women only. The move aims to provide a secure environment for female voters. Of the 6,47,291 people enrolled as voters in the city so far, 3,35,060 are male; 3,12,198 are female and 33 are third gender voters.