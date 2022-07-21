In Chandigarh, it’s already the wettest July in over 20 years

After 20.1mm of rainfall in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, 413.2 mm of rain has already been recorded in Chandigarh in July this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia

This is the maximum amount of rain recorded in the Union Territory in the past 20 years, the IMD data shows. In two decades, 2005 comes close with 411.1 mm rain in the whole month and in 2010, 406.5 mm of rain was recorded in the city.

IMD officials said that till July 21, the normal amount of rain which is obtained by taking the average of the past 30 years is 177.9 mm, which is 131.1% above normal. More rain is expected in the coming days as well but the figure is still lower than the all-time highest of 602.1 mm of rain in July 1994.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The monsoon has remained active throughout the month which has led to so much rain in the city. Usually, the system remains active for a few days and then it becomes dormant but that didn’t happen this year.”

Manmohan Singh added that along with the monsoon, currently a feeble western disturbance is active in the region which is feeding moisture to the monsoon system and making it rain. “Chances of moderate to intense showers are likely to continue up to Saturday. After this, chances of light rain will continue in the city till the month-end,” he said.

Rain in Ludhiana, Barnala, Amritsar and Patiala, too

In Punjab, the highest amount of rain was recorded with 130.5 mm at the automatic weather system (AWS) in Ludhiana followed by 129.5 mm rain in AWS Barnala. 67.2 mm rain was recorded in Amritsar and 33.9 mm in Patiala.

In Haryana, 120.7 mm rain was recorded in Bhiwani followed by 58mm in Bawal, Rewari and 5 mm in Fatehabad.

The minimum temperature also fell across the region because of the rain. The average minimum temperature of Haryana fell by 3.1 degrees and Bawal, Rewari, at 22.3 degrees was the coldest station.

In Punjab, the average minimum temperature fell by 0.9 degrees and Faridkot at 22.6 degrees was the coldest station.

In Chandigarh, the minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees, 0.3 degree lower than Wednesday but still 1.6 degrees above normal.

Because of the rain, waterlogging was seen in different parts of Chandigarh, including the road in front of ISBT, Sector 43, the furniture market Chowk in front of Sector 41, the Press Light Point between Sectors 8/9/17/18 and in parts of Industrial Area and Makhanmajra village.

Traffic jams were also reported around these places.