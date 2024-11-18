In Chandigarh, one in every four challans at night are for drunk driving

In a sweeping crackdown on night-time traffic violations, Chandigarh Police have issued over 570 challans in just 10 days, with drunk driving accounting for one fourth of the total offences. To combat the surge in night-time traffic violations, the Chandigarh Police have introduced “Night traffic deployment”. (HT)

The enforcement effort is compounded by accident statistics, which reveal that Chandigarh is the only Union territory and major city in the country where the majority of accidents occur between 9 pm and midnight.

As per the accidental deaths and suicides in the 2022 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 26.89% of the total 238 accidents in Chandigarh occurred between 9 pm and 12 am.

Thus, to combat the surge in night-time traffic violations, the Chandigarh Police introduced “Night traffic deployment”.

574 challans issued during night since Nov 5

Of the 574 challans issued since November 5, drunk driving accounted for a significant portion, with 141 cases recorded during the 10-day period. This highlights an ongoing challenge in controlling alcohol-related road offences, particularly during late hours. In total, Chandigarh has recorded over 3,000 challans for drunk driving this year, an uptick from last year’s 2,038 challans.

In case of the first offence, violators have to pay fine of up to ₹10,000 for drunk driving and if the driver is not possessing documents, Chandigarh Police have also started impounding the vehicle.

Headlight misuse, a major nuisance on city roads, was another common violation, with 89 instances, followed by carrying extra passengers (63 cases) and not following lane marking (47 cases). Apart from the primary infractions, police also documented several other violations with 42 instances of dangerous turns, pointing to risky driving behaviour.

Focus on major accident blackspots

Chandigarh currently has five major accident black spots—Airport light point, Poultry Farm Chowk, Transport light point, Kalagram light point and Shastri Nagar light point—each of which has witnessed over five fatal crashes.

Besides, there are over 10 accident-prone areas in the city.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh shared, “The operation is aimed at targeting critical issues, such as rash driving, drunk driving and non-compliance with safety regulations. Eight enforcement teams have been deployed across the city, with each traffic zone covered by two dedicated teams.”

“The enforcement teams strategically station themselves at key locations, including major traffic intersections, entry and exit points, roads near nightlife establishments and accident-prone areas. These checkpoints were carefully selected in coordination with the Traffic Control Unit and local police stations to maximise visibility and impact during the nighttime hours,” added Singh.

To ensure the effectiveness of the operation, enforcement teams have been equipped with safety gear, including reflective jackets, flashlights and communication devices to maintain visibility and enhance their safety during nighttime patrols. The teams have been instructed to conduct random vehicle checks, enforce compliance with traffic laws and manage road congestion to prevent accidents.