In Jammu for constable’s exam, SPO found dead

A special police officer (SPO) working with Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who had come to Jammu from Kathua for appearing in written examination for the post of constables on Sunday, was found dead near Wave Mall on Monday morning, said officials. The SPO was found dead near Wave Mall in Jammu. (File)

The deceased was identified as Kamaldeep Singh, 21, son of Manishwar Singh of ward number 17 in Kathua town.

A total of 5,59,135 candidates are scheduled to appear in exams for 4,002 posts of constables under home department being held on December 1st, 8 and 22.

The deceased’s father, Manishwar Singh, a selection grade constable in the police department, said his son had come from Kathua to appear in the written examination on Sunday.

“After his exam, he spoke to us over the phone, informing me that he satisfactorily attempted the question paper. He was posted with SOG (police’s anti-insurgency wing) at Billawar. Thereafter, he asked me for some money to purchase clothes from Wave Mall to attend a wedding at Kathua. He had also told me about his cousin, who had met him here,” said Singh.

“I strongly suspect that he has been murdered. I appeal to lieutenant governor, DG and the SSPs of Kathua and Jammu districts to probe the case, sift through the CCTV footage of Wave Mall and in the vicinity to identify and arrest the culprits,” he added.

Singh said that his son had unexplained marks around his neck and back.

Narwal police post in-charge sub-inspector Parshotam Kumar, meanwhile, said, “Acting upon an information this morning, we found his dead body near Mahindra Showroom. Though there were no injury marks on his body, there was froth around the mouth.”

“An iphone, around ₹2,000 and the key of a bike were found,” the sub-inspector said, adding that a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem at the government medical college but the report was awaited.

An inquest proceeding under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been initiated.