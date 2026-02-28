In Punjab, Kharge calls AAP ‘B-Team’ of BJP

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of functioning as the “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while alleging that both parties had failed to address key issues facing the state. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi at a political rally in Barnala on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing the MNREGA Mazdoor Kisan Bachao Rally in Barnala, Kharge criticised the Centre over the interim India-US trade agreement, claiming it was “anti-farmers” and detrimental to sectors such as textiles and machinery. He alleged that the government had “surrendered” national interests before US President Donald Trump by opening Indian markets to American agricultural products, and questioned AAP’s silence on the issue.

Raising concerns over Punjab’s drug problem and law and order situation, Kharge said that while border security falls under the Union home ministry, internal law and order is the responsibility of the state government. He alleged that both the BJP at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab had failed to curb drug trafficking and related crimes.

Referring to the deaths of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar near the Pakistan border in Gurdaspur, Kharge described the incidents as signs of deteriorating law and order. He also pointed to rising cases of extortion threats, arms smuggling and drug trafficking along the border, alleging inaction by the state government.

Targeting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Kharge said that merely “whining” would not help and urged him to fight injustice “like Rahul Gandhi.” He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing leaders of hypocrisy.

Kharge further attacked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that some people display portraits of Bhagat Singh but do not follow his ideology.

Asserting that Punjab’s safety was vital for the country, Kharge called upon farmers and workers to unite and launch a decisive struggle to safeguard their rights, alleging that recent Central policies threaten the livelihoods of cultivators, labourers and small businesses.

Echoing similar views, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government of failing the state on drugs and law and order, and alleged that it had not opposed the Indo-US deal due to a “secret deal” with the BJP.

Kharge and Rahul said that Punjab was not only the strength of the Congress, but that of the entire country. “When Punjab is safe, the country is safe,” Kharge said.

He called upon farmers and workers to once again unite and launch a decisive struggle to safeguard their rights, saying that recent policy decisions of the Central government threaten the livelihoods of cultivators, labourers and small businesses across the country.