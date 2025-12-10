In Punjab & UT: Human rights panel bans hospitals from withholding dead bodies over unpaid bills

The Punjab and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued comprehensive and binding guidelines to the departments of health and family welfare of the government of Punjab and the Chandigarh Administration, prohibiting hospitals, both government and private, from withholding dead bodies over unpaid bills. The commission has asked the district administrations to improve mortuary services, including the availability of mortuary vans, adequate staff, free/assisted cremation or burial facilities, proper record-keeping and photographic documentation. (HT File)

The guidelines are aimed at safeguarding the dignity, rights, and lawful treatment of the deceased, particularly unclaimed, unidentified, abandoned, or underprivileged dead bodies, from the moment of death until the dignified completion of last rites. Newly appointed commission member Jitender Singh Shunty formally forwarded the detailed guidelines to the principal secretary, health and family welfare, Punjab and the Chandigarh administration with directions to ensure strict and immediate compliance by all government and private hospitals, district administrations, police authorities, municipal corporations, and all related agencies across Punjab and Chandigarh. The guidelines, which have been issued after the commission observed serious gaps, address critical issues such as shortages of mortuary vans (hearse vans), inadequate dead body handling staff, lack of free/assisted cremation/burial support, insufficient mortuary capacity and storage facilities, absence of mobile mortuary freezers for remote and emergency situations, and serious lapses in the handling and transportation of unclaimed or economically vulnerable deceased persons.

The commission stated that a deeply disturbing practice has come to its notice about some private hospitals detaining or refusing to release bodies due to unpaid bills. “The detention of a deceased person’s body over financial disputes violates the dignity of the dead, causes severe trauma to the bereaved family, contradicts medical ethics, and stands in violation of the Supreme Court rulings prohibiting coercive withholding of human remains,” it added, directing hospitals, both government and private, against withholding bodies under any circumstances, including non-payment of bills.

Another key provision pertains to the protection of dignity for all, particularly unclaimed and unidentified bodies. “All deceased individuals, regardless of caste, religion, gender, social or economic status, shall be treated with dignity, respect, and honour,” according to the guidelines.

The commission has asked the district administrations to improve mortuary services, including the availability of mortuary vans, adequate staff, free/assisted cremation or burial facilities, proper record-keeping and photographic documentation. “Hospitals must immediately inform the police about unclaimed or unidentified bodies. Joint action must be taken for timely cremation or burial as per known religious practices,” the guidelines stated.