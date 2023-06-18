In run-up to 2024 polls, Hooda promises freebies in Haryana

Haryana ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday promised to increase monthly pension to ₹6,000, old pension scheme for employees, free electricity up to 300 units, 100 square yard plots for poor families and an LPG cylinder at ₹500 if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana in next year’s assembly elections. Haryana ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a public meeting in Panipat on Sunday. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting under his Jan-Milan programme in Panipat, Hooda slammed the state government over the rising unemployment rate in the state and promised to fulfil all two lakh vacant positions in various government departments if the Congress rule returns in Haryana.

In his address, Hooda termed the BJP-JJP government as a non-performing government and said the government has failed in every field and people of the state are reeling under this misrule.

“It’s surprising that the government refused to give grants to universities and they are told to explore other ways to generate income and now the universities will increase fee,” he said adding that the health department too was in bad shape and there was lack of doctors, medicines and infrastructure in hospitals.

The present government has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime and inflation, he added.

Hooda also slammed the government over the issues of farmers saying that the government had promised to double the income of farmers but due to its wrong policies, the input cost has doubled after imposition of GST up to 28%. He said the government should ensure that the farmers get minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Replying to a question about wrestlers’ protest, Hooda flayed the state government for not supporting wrestlers and turning as a mute spectator over the issue.

Hooda also accused the BJP-JJP government of ignoring industrial city of Panipat and said Panipat, which played a key role in Haryana’s development, is now a victim of negligence as the government has pushed it on the backseat.

On detention of several people ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Sirsa rally, Hooda said it proves that the government has lost faith in people.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan said people of the state are fed-up with this government and are waiting for the elections to get rid of the anti-people government.