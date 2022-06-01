In Shimla, PM Modi takes a trip down memory lane
Taking a trip down the memory lane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the times he spent in the state, particulary Shimla. It may be noted here that he had spent a few years in Himachal when he was in charge of the state’s affairs in late 90s.
On reaching Annadale helipad, the PM enquired about his old friend Deepak, who he said used to walk with him to Hanuman temple at Jakhu. “Does Deepak still walk till the temple?” Modi quipped.
HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present to welcome the PM at the helipad.
Modi spent a few minutes chit-chatting with leaders and shared the moments he recalled from his time in Shimla. PM Modi also used to visit Deepak Bhojnalaya, situated in a narrow lane connecting the Mall Road, during his days in the state capital.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
