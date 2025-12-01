In Chandigarh, November ends with coldest nights in 14 years

City residents felt the chill earlier this year, with November recording the coldest nights in 14 years. Visitors enjoying the sunny weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The average minimum temperature through the month this year was 10.4°C, which was lowest since 2011, as per records maintained at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Sector 39.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This is one of the impacts of having clean air throughout the month. With foggy conditions or smog, usually night temperature rises, which is what happened in November in the past years. However, this time, due to factors like unabated north-westerly winds, the air quality has been better and nights have been colder.”

Even on Sunday, as per the daily bulletin released by Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chandigarh was 109, which falls in the moderate category. In previous years, AQI would usually remain in the poor category on an average day in November, which is above 200.

Night temp drops to 7.5°C, season’s lowest

Even on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday, the minimum temperature fell to 7.5°C, which was 3.4 degrees below normal. This was the lowest in 11 years, since 7°C on November 25, 2014. It is also the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone this season.

The maximum temperature also fell from 25.1°C on Saturday to 24.2°C on Sunday, 1 degree below normal.

Similar conditions are likely to continue in further days. As the city enters December, the minimum temperature will continue to fall further, likely to plunge to 5°C within the next three days. The maximum temperature may also slide further to around 23°C.

Only 0.2 mm rain through the month

Meanwhile, only 0.2 mm rain was recorded in the city in the whole month. This was in the first week, with the weather remaining dry ever since.

While the average rain in November is 5.7 mm, last year 0 mm rain was recorded.

Paul said November was generally one of the driest months of the year in Chandigarh. Western Disturbances (WD) hadn’t affected this region as much, while the cold north-westerly winds also kept the air dry.