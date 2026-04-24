Include hybrid, CNG provisions in new industrial policy: Suzuki motor CEO to Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Suzuki Motor Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Toshihiro Suzuki, who told the CM that the company will manufacture hybrid vehicles at its Kharkhoda plant. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Suzuki Motor Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Toshihiro Suzuki, who told the CM that the company will manufacture hybrid vehicles at its Kharkhoda plant. (Sourced)

The meeting took place at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Suzuki urged the CM that the state’s new industrial policy should include provisions related to both hybrid and CNG vehicles. He assured the CM of continued investment expansion in the state, specifically highlighting a push into the compressed biogas sector.

He said the company plans to set up nine biogas plants of which two have already been established.

An official spokesperson said the company will manufacture strong hybrid vehicles at the Kharkhoda plant and that the CEO has sought support from the state government to ensure smooth production and sales.

“Suzuki also suggested that the upcoming Industrial Policy, 2026, should include provisions related to strong hybrid and CNG vehicles. He emphasised the need for planned urban development to ensure cities remain well-equipped and sustainable over the next 10-20 years,” the spokesperson said.

Suzuki said the company will focus on hybrid and CNG vehicles in India and that if the company decides to manufacture electric vehicles and set up a new plant in future, Haryana will be their preferred destination for investment.

During the discussion, Saini said that Haryana has consistently supported the company and hoped that the company will continue to invest in the state.

Gita mahotsav to be organised in Japan: CM

Saini said to strengthen cultural ties between Japan and Haryana, the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organised in Japan. He invited Suzuki to attend an international Gita seminar as a distinguished guest at Tokyo University on June 20.

Saini said that the mahotsav will be organised in Japan in June to increase cultural cooperation between Japan and Haryana. He requested Suzuki to facilitate collaboration between the Kurukshetra Development Board and a reputed Japanese social organisation to ensure wider participation of Japanese citizens in the event. Suzuki agreed to consider the proposal.