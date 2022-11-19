Include Punjabi on signboards by Feb 21 or face action, says CM Mann

Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to promote Punjabi language and culture, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday exhorted Punjabis to come forward for starting a mass movement for putting all the signboards on the private and public buildings across the state in Punjabi language.

The chief minister, while addressing a gathering during an event organised by Punjab Language Department to mark Punjabi Mah (month) here at the Guru Nanak Dev University, cited the examples of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other states where people show lot of respect to their mother tongue by having native language on signboards on their shops and commercial establishments.

He said the time has come when Punjabis should also come forward for adopting “this noble practice”. Mann exhorted Punjabis to make sure that all the signboards are put prominently in Punjabi with other languages as a mark of respect to the mother tongue.

The CM said the people should ensure that the signboards in Punjabi are put before International Mother Tongue Day coming on February 21. He underscored the need for making this a mass movement as a mark of respect to mother tongue. Mann said the wise Punjabis will adopt this before February 21 and remaining one will be made to toe the line of government after that.

He also called upon the Punjabi community settled in India and different parts of the world to promote Punjabi language and culture in a big way. “It is a fact that no one can survive by detaching themselves from their rich culture and mother tongue. Undoubtedly English was universally accepted world over as a link language, but this language should not be promoted at the cost and status of our mother tongue”, he elaborated.

The CM said that it is a curse if anyone forgets mother tongue but unfortunately in fad of English and other languages the Punjabis are drifting away from their mother language. He said this trend needs to be reversed as it is an undeniable fact that a man can communicate and express well only in his mother tongue. Mann said “due to mental slavery we still believe in superiority of English language whereas the fact is that Punjabi is the best language for every one of us”.

Mann said that many countries abroad are using Punjabi language but we are somehow shying away from using it. He said that no language is a symbol of intelligence but unfortunately we are continuously ignoring our own mother tongue just to pursue English. Citing an example of France, Bhagwant Mann said that French people prefer to converse in their mother tongue as a mark of respect to it adding that Punjabis should also make Punjabi an integral part of their lives.

Mann urged the educational institutes to initiate specialised courses in Punjabi language to encourage the students to join it. He said that the creativity of students in Punjabi language must be promoted by giving special focus to them.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer apprised about the efforts being made by the department to acquaint younger generations about the glorious heritage of Punjab. On the occasion, the chief minister also released new books of the Higher Education and Languages Department. He also felicitated the eminent writers on the occasion.