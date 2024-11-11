Increased security at Canadian embassy after protest

Security was beefed up outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area after a Hindu-Sikh group held a protest in front of the embassy against an attack on a temple in Canada’s Brampton. Security was beefed up outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi (HT File)

Many Sikh protestors climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside the Hindu Sabha temple allegedly by Khalistani radicals.

The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum.

A senior police officer said: “We have deployed additional force and barricading have been done outside of the Canadian embassy following a protest march call. Our teams are not allowing anyone to breach law and order.”