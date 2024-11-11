Menu Explore
Increased security at Canadian embassy after protest

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Nov 11, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Many Sikh protestors climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside the Hindu Sabha temple allegedly by Khalistani radicals.

Security was beefed up outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area after a Hindu-Sikh group held a protest in front of the embassy against an attack on a temple in Canada’s Brampton.

Security was beefed up outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi (HT File)
Security was beefed up outside the Canadian high commission in New Delhi (HT File)

The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum.

A senior police officer said: “We have deployed additional force and barricading have been done outside of the Canadian embassy following a protest march call. Our teams are not allowing anyone to breach law and order.”

