Independent Nandal to move HC over Boudh’s Rajya Sabha win

Two days after the Rajya Sabha elections, BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal on Wednesday said that he will move the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the victory of Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh. High Court of Punjab and Haryana. (HT File)

Despite having the numbers on paper, the opposition Congress barely managed to win the second seat by just one vote and Nandal suffered the defeat in the close contest.

Interacting with media in Rohtak, Nandal said that he had lost the battle as Ellenabad MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal’s vote was declared valid by the returning officer and he will challenge his vote’s validation in the court.

“Bharat Singh did not cast his vote as per norms and we are exploring legal options to challenge his vote in the court. In the video, it was clearly seen that Bharat Singh’s vote was not valid and we will challenge the decision of the returning officer,” he added.

“There was no pressure on anyone and I sought support from all 90 assembly members. I also met INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala twice and he assured me of extending support but his party’s two MLAs abstained from voting. They had to vote either in my favour or in the Congress candidate’s favour,” he added.

In a direct attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Nandal alleged that neither Congress MLAs nor Hooda have faith in each other.

INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala said, “The chief minister should apologize to the public by terming INLD as the B team of the Congress. The Congress MLAs, who cross-voted, got the party’s ticket on the recommendation of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.”

Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat said that the Congress MLAs, who cross-voted and those whose vote was found invalid are equally responsible and the party should take action in this regard.