Inderpal Singh is new chief information commissioner of Punjab

The Punjab government on Friday appointed senior advocate and additional advocate general Inderpal Singh, 60, as the new chief information commissioner (CIC) of the state. Senior advocate and additional advocate general Inderpal Singh, 60, was appointed chief information commissioner (CIC) of Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)

Also read: Punjab govt yet to pay over ₹3-cr dues to PRTC

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Inderpal Singh, considered close to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, comes in place of retired IPS officer and former director general of police Suresh Arora, whose term as CIC ended three months ago.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has cleared the appointment. However, the date for the swearing-in ceremony is still to be decided.

Inderpal Singh, who belongs to Hoshiarpur, was appointed as senior additional advocate general by the state government in August 2022. He started his legal practice in 1989 and has been on the panel of the Union of India, standing counsel for the British High Commission, and the vice-chairman of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council.

(With inputs from HTC, Hoshiarpur)