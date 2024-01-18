Punjab govt yet to pay over 3-cr dues to PRTC

The Punjab government is yet to clear the dues of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) amounting to over ₹3 crore. The Punjab government is yet to clear the dues of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) amounting to over ₹ 3 crore. (HT File Photo)

Thousands of state-run PRTC buses were used to ferry Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to the venues of various state function-cum-political rallies that had been held since the AAP government came to power.

Commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience when the buses were used for political rallies.

The PRTC is learned to have sent reminders time and again to the government regarding the outstanding amount. As per information available, of the ₹ 4-crore dues, the government has so far paid only ₹ 28 lakh to the PRTC.

In one of the state function-cum-rallies held in Patiala on October 2, 2023, around 611 buses were used to ferry AAP workers which was organised by the department of health and family welfare to launch the Sehatmand Punjab Mission. The PRTC had submitted a claim of ₹ 66 lakh for the event, which is yet to be received by the corporation.

Similarly, a state-level function-cum-rally was organised by the education department on September 13 in Amritsar for the launch of the ‘School of Eminence’ for which the government had to pay ₹ 43 lakh to the PRTC. However, no amount has been paid to the corporation yet.

“We had sent the bills to respective DCs for reimbursement of the amount, but they have not released the funds. We have again sent a reminder to the government to clear the pending bills at the earliest,” said a senior PRTC official wishing not to be named.

When asked about the delay in payments of political rallies, PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said, “We have received some amount, and the remaining amount will be received in the coming days.”

When asked about sending repeated reminders, the chairman said it was a routine process.