India opener Shafali Verma unlikely to get a Class 1 job in Haryana government

Member of the ICC women cricket world cup winning team Shafali Verma was on November 12 awarded by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with ₹1.50 crore and a Grade-A gradation certificate for her outstanding performance. Verma who comes from Rohtak was adjudged the player of the match in the world cup final against South Africa for scoring 87 of 78 balls. Shafali Verma

However, the India opener will find it hard to get a Class-I or a Group A government job on the basis of the Grade-A gradation certificate awarded to her by the chief minister. A sports gradation certificate makes sports persons eligible for group A, B, C and D government jobs and the awardees of the certificates get horizontal reservation in government jobs. A horizontal reservation cuts across vertical reservation of all categories (scheduled castes, backward classes) to grant quota to certain special categories like sportspersons, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen.

As per a March 14, 2022 instruction regarding reservation in jobs for sportspersons for Group A, B, C and D posts, the state government had decided to discontinue reservation of eligible sports persons (ESP) or outstanding sports persons (OSP) for group A, B and C jobs. A 10% horizontal reservation though was allowed for group D posts. The state government on November 24, 2022 though reconsidered the reservation matter for eligible sports persons or outstanding sports persons and decided to grant a 3% quota to eligible OSP and ESP in group C posts in selected government departments.

“ln view of the adequate incentive granted by Government of Haryana under the Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, the matter regarding horizontal reservation in Group A, B, C and D posts presently admissible to Eligible Sports Persons (vide government instructions of 30.04.2019) has been reviewed,” reads the March 14, 2022 instructions issued by the general administration department under the chief secretary.

The instructions issued to administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, divisional and deputy commissioners said that after careful consideration, the state government has decided that no horizontal reservation will be provided for eligible sports persons or outstanding sports persons in Group A, B and C jobs.

Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam acknowledged that as per the prevalent directions of the government, Verma cannot be given a Group A or Class 1 government job. “I wasn’t present the day Shafali Verma met the CM and I am not aware that a grade A sports gradation certificate was awarded to her,” Gautam said. On being asked whether the state government was planning to relax the conditions to accommodate India opener, the minister said he will come back on this.

State officials said that despite getting a Grade A sports gradation certificate, Verma, if she opts for a job, may end up getting a Class 3 or Group C job in the government.

Verma was awarded with a Grade A sports gradation certificate as she participated and won a medal in a world cup tournament organised by an international federation. The world cup is categorised at number 2 in the sports gradation notification of November 15, 2018.

As per the 2018 notification, sportspersons who participated in a tournament of Category 1 or 2 or won a medal in a tournament of Category 1 to 7 are eligible for a Grade A sports gradation certificate. The tournaments have been categorised in decreasing order of level of competitive difficulty in the November 2018 notification.