Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Indian Army invites applications for Agniveer scheme 2025-26 in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 13, 2025 08:00 AM IST

In a statement, a defence spokesperson said that male candidates from six districts of Haryana, namely Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and female candidates from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh can register online on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in .

The Army Recruitment Office, Ambala has announced the start of the recruitment process for the Indian Army Agniveer Scheme for the year 2025-26.

Online registration for the recruitment process has commenced on Wednesday and will remain open until April 10, 2025. (HT File)
Online registration for the recruitment process has commenced on Wednesday and will remain open until April 10, 2025.

“The recruitment process will be conducted for various categories, including Agniveer (general duty), Agniveer (technical), Agniveer (clerk/store keeper technical), and Ag-niveer (tradesman) for male candidates. Female candidates can apply for the Women Military Police category. The selection process will comprise an online entrance examination, followed by a recruitment rally for candidates selected in the merit list. The date of the online examination will be announced later through the official website,” the spokesperson said.

The army has also advised the candidates to be cautious of brokerage activities and not fall prey to any fraudulent schemes.

