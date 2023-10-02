Indian Army runners make clean sweep in men’s half-marathon in Chandigarh
Indian Army runner Swaraj Singh, who hails from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, clocked the best timing across the men’s age categories (1:21:57) to bag the overall first position in the men’s 21.1km race
Indian Army runners dominated the men’s half marathon category in the fourth edition of the Tuffman Chandigarh Run held on Sunday.
Indian Army runner Swaraj Singh, who hails from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, clocked the best timing across the men’s age categories (1:21:57) to bag the overall first position in the men’s 21.1km race.
Santosh Kumar Jat, an armed force personnel from Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a timing of 1:22:04 won overall second position, while Rabiul Islam (1:24:11), an armed force personnel stationed at K Area, Zirakpur, came overall third.
In the women’s half-marathon, Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15) won the overall first position. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40) was placed second and Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28) came third.
Over 2,000 runners from the across the country participated in different distances in the run that started from the Capitol Complex in Sector 1.
Results: 21.1km (Provisional):
Men’s overall podium finishers: 1. Swaraj Singh (1:21:57), 2. Santosh Kumar Jat (1:22:04), 3. Rabiul Islam (1:24:11)
Women’s overall podium finishers: 1. Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15), 2. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40), 3. Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28)
Men’s (18-30): 1. Swaraj Singh (1:21:57), 2. Santosh Kumar Jat (1:22:04), 3. Rabiul Islam (1:24:11)
Women’s (18-30): 1. Urvashi Chaudhry (2:04:50), 2. Mayu Arimoto (2:20:07), 3. Shivani Adhikari (2:34:50)
Men’s (31-40): 1. Ashok Singh (1:24:25), 2. Manjit Singh (1:29:43), 3. Amarjit Singh (1:32:22)
Women’s (31-40): 1. Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15), 2. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40), 3. Veenu Kadian (2:02:50)
Men’s (41-50): 1. Vijay Sharma (1:31:56), 2. Sudhir Daryan (1:33:26), 3. Ramratan Jakhar (1:37:53)
Women’s (41-50): 1. Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28), 2. Rachana Singh (2:10:49), 3. Gurbrinder Kaur Dhillon (2:11:01)
Men’s (51-60): 1. Kulwant Singh Dhandi (1:34:47), 2. Girish Verma (1:34:53), 3. Himanshu Chhabra (1:49:15)
Women’s (51-60): 1. Hardev Kaur (2:23:06), 2. Bharti Sachdeva (2:31:25), 3. Sushila Devi (3:02:55)
Men’s (Above 60): 1. RK Mor (1:45:26), 2. Shivendra Singh Bisht (1:50:29), 3. Mehar Singh (2:00:24)
10km (Provisional):
Men’s overall: 1. Suman Singh, 2. Virendra Singh Rawat, 3. Pitamber
Women’s overall: 1. Indu Saldi, 2. Manu Yadav, 3. Aashima Mishra
Men’s (14-17): 1. Ayush, 2. Kabir Singh, 3. Arko Sen
Women’s (14-17): 1. Ami Pachaury, 2. Jaya Shukla, 3. Reet Yadav
Men’s (18-30): 1. Suman Singh, 2. Virendra Singh Rawat, 3. Pitamber
Women’s (18-30): 1. Kuldeep Kaur, 2. Navodita, 3. Monika Kumari
Men’s (31-40): 1. Baljinder Singh, 2. Akshay Sharma, 3. Randeep Malik
Women’s (31-40): 1. Indu Saldi, 2. Poonam, 3. Kulpreet Brar
Men’s (41-50): 1. Manjinder Singh, 2. VIneet Bhatia, 3. Anil Kumar
Women’s (41-50): 1. Manu Yadav, 2. Aashima Mishra, 3. Khushi Singh
Men’s (51-60): 1. Harinder Singh, 2. Santokh Singh, 3. Manoj Kumar
Women’s (51-60): 1. Narinder Kaur, 2. Harpreet Kaur, 3. Gurpreet Kaur
Men’s (Above 60): 1. Raj Kumar Sharma, 2. Balkar Singh, 3. Gurinder Mann
Women’s (Above 60): 1. Suneet, 2. Basana Banik.