Indian Army runners make clean sweep in men’s half-marathon in Chandigarh

Indian Army runners dominated the men’s half marathon category in the fourth edition of the Tuffman Chandigarh Run held on Sunday. Over 2,000 runners from the across the country participated in different distances in the run that started from the Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Indian Army runner Swaraj Singh, who hails from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, clocked the best timing across the men’s age categories (1:21:57) to bag the overall first position in the men’s 21.1km race.

Santosh Kumar Jat, an armed force personnel from Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a timing of 1:22:04 won overall second position, while Rabiul Islam (1:24:11), an armed force personnel stationed at K Area, Zirakpur, came overall third.

In the women’s half-marathon, Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15) won the overall first position. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40) was placed second and Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28) came third.

Over 2,000 runners from the across the country participated in different distances in the run that started from the Capitol Complex in Sector 1.

Results: 21.1km (Provisional):

Men’s overall podium finishers: 1. Swaraj Singh (1:21:57), 2. Santosh Kumar Jat (1:22:04), 3. Rabiul Islam (1:24:11)

Women’s overall podium finishers: 1. Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15), 2. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40), 3. Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28)

Men’s (18-30): 1. Swaraj Singh (1:21:57), 2. Santosh Kumar Jat (1:22:04), 3. Rabiul Islam (1:24:11)

Women’s (18-30): 1. Urvashi Chaudhry (2:04:50), 2. Mayu Arimoto (2:20:07), 3. Shivani Adhikari (2:34:50)

Men’s (31-40): 1. Ashok Singh (1:24:25), 2. Manjit Singh (1:29:43), 3. Amarjit Singh (1:32:22)

Women’s (31-40): 1. Prem Lata Gupta (1:49:15), 2. Sukhpreet Kaur (1:55:40), 3. Veenu Kadian (2:02:50)

Men’s (41-50): 1. Vijay Sharma (1:31:56), 2. Sudhir Daryan (1:33:26), 3. Ramratan Jakhar (1:37:53)

Women’s (41-50): 1. Paramjit Kaur (1:57:28), 2. Rachana Singh (2:10:49), 3. Gurbrinder Kaur Dhillon (2:11:01)

Men’s (51-60): 1. Kulwant Singh Dhandi (1:34:47), 2. Girish Verma (1:34:53), 3. Himanshu Chhabra (1:49:15)

Women’s (51-60): 1. Hardev Kaur (2:23:06), 2. Bharti Sachdeva (2:31:25), 3. Sushila Devi (3:02:55)

Men’s (Above 60): 1. RK Mor (1:45:26), 2. Shivendra Singh Bisht (1:50:29), 3. Mehar Singh (2:00:24)

10km (Provisional):

Men’s overall: 1. Suman Singh, 2. Virendra Singh Rawat, 3. Pitamber

Women’s overall: 1. Indu Saldi, 2. Manu Yadav, 3. Aashima Mishra

Men’s (14-17): 1. Ayush, 2. Kabir Singh, 3. Arko Sen

Women’s (14-17): 1. Ami Pachaury, 2. Jaya Shukla, 3. Reet Yadav

Men’s (18-30): 1. Suman Singh, 2. Virendra Singh Rawat, 3. Pitamber

Women’s (18-30): 1. Kuldeep Kaur, 2. Navodita, 3. Monika Kumari

Men’s (31-40): 1. Baljinder Singh, 2. Akshay Sharma, 3. Randeep Malik

Women’s (31-40): 1. Indu Saldi, 2. Poonam, 3. Kulpreet Brar

Men’s (41-50): 1. Manjinder Singh, 2. VIneet Bhatia, 3. Anil Kumar

Women’s (41-50): 1. Manu Yadav, 2. Aashima Mishra, 3. Khushi Singh

Men’s (51-60): 1. Harinder Singh, 2. Santokh Singh, 3. Manoj Kumar

Women’s (51-60): 1. Narinder Kaur, 2. Harpreet Kaur, 3. Gurpreet Kaur

Men’s (Above 60): 1. Raj Kumar Sharma, 2. Balkar Singh, 3. Gurinder Mann

Women’s (Above 60): 1. Suneet, 2. Basana Banik.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!