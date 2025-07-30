Indian Army to host Surya Dronathon 2025 from Aug 10

The Surya Command of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India, is set to host the Surya Dronathon 2025, a pioneering drone competition that will bring together talented freelancers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from across the country. The Surya Dronathon 2025 aims to harness cutting-edge indigenous technology and foster a robust ecosystem of innovation in the defence sector, aligning with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and the Indian Army’s quest for technological advancement. (Representative)

This event is scheduled to take place in Spiti Valley at Sumdo, Himachal Pradesh, where participants will face one of the highest drone obstacle courses in the country, situated at an altitude of 10,700 feet.

The key objectives of the competition include promoting indigenous research, development and manufacturing of advanced drone systems within India, identifying next-generation solutions to address current and future operational requirements, and fostering collaboration between the Indian Army, individual innovators, startups, and established defence manufacturers.

The competition will feature multiple stages, including Obstacle Negotiation, Endurance Race etc. The competition will be held in two phases - Phase 1: August 10-15, 2025 and Phase 2: August 20-24, 2025.

Participation is open to Category I: Service Teams; Category II: Freelancers/Open and Category III: OEM. The last date for online registration is August 1, 2025.

The Surya Dronathon 2025 is poised to be a landmark event in the Indian defence sector, fostering innovation and collaboration between the military and the industry. This initiative by the Indian Army underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance national security and promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.