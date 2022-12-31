Inebriated, Rewari villagers misbehave with police; booked

: A group of people, under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a police team at Roharai village in Rewari following which they were booked for criminal intimidation among other charges.

The incident took place on Friday night when a person, identified as Bunty alias Mandeep, called the police and complained about a quarrel that has taken place between two sides at a function in the village.

Head constable Bijendra Singh, who was part of the police team that reached the village following the complaint, said Bunty abused them when their vehicle reached outside his house.

“When we asked him what was the matter as he called on dial 112, he abused us and smashed the light of our vehicle and threw the tab from a cop’s hand. His aides also came out of his house and threatened us with dire consequences if we entered the village next time. They also tried to snatch the key of our vehicle,” he added.

The police have booked Bunty and others under sections 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 511, 379-A and 34 of the Indian penal code.