Infection among students major setback for Ludhiana schools

As the private schools slowly moved towards normalcy after the state government allowed offline classes for all students August 2 onwards, reports of children testing positive for Covid in two government schools came as a major setback.

The management of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar has decided to discontinue the physical classes, which had resumed only two days ago, for primary sections (UKG to Class 5). However, teaching in online mode will continue. Other schools have also been forced to reconsider the decision to continue in-person teaching.

School managements stated that even as offline classes were being offered, timetable was fixed in such a manner that students visited the campus in staggered manner, that too after getting consent from their parents.

Necessary precautions such as social distancing and wearing of masks were also being followed strictly, school authorities said.

Kritika Seth, HR head of BCM Arya school, said, “We were taking all precautions to keep the students and teachers safe, but the decision to discontinue offline classes for primary sections has been made as a precautionary step considering the risk. The decision regarding the rest of the classes will be taken after assessing the situation. Both offline and online learning for classes 6 to 12 will continue, while just online classes will be offered to the primary section students for now.”

The management of Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar said that they had not yet opened the school for regular classes and decided to continue with online classes only.

Vice-principal of Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar, GS Nagi, said their offline classes had resumed only for senior sections (classes 10 to 12).

“We had been contemplating to start the offline classes for primary sections and have now sought suggestion from the parents, considering the situation,” said Nagi, while adding that they were also waiting for the government’s reaction after cases being reported from state-run schools.

Many schools felt that immediate shutdown of educational institutions might further inculcate fear among the students, parents and the faculty, even as the teachers and school staff have been vaccinated.

Schools have not made it mandatory for the students to attend offline classes.

JK Sidhu, principal of DAV school in BRS Nagar, said they had reopened for offline classes on Monday (August 9) only.

“For primary sections (nursery to Class 6), regular classes have been scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday and for others, it will be from Monday to Wednesday. The primary sections are scheduled to attend the first offline class since March on Thursday and preparations have been made. Offline classes will continue in a staggered manner this week and decision regarding the next week will be taken as per the prevailing situation,” said Sidhu.

Various schools have also decided to continue with both offline and online classes amid strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Many schools also mentioned that low attendance was being witnessed. As per most of the school managements, only 10-15% attendance was being recorded for offline classes and it was assumed that it would further reduce following the latest resurgence of Covid cases.

Principal of KVM school, Navita Puri, said in-person learning for students of classes 1 to 12 commenced on August 3 and they were continuing with both online and offline classes.

“We opened the school for classes 1 to 9 on August 9, while the classes for senior sections were being held since July. Low footfall is being witnessed at the school. We are taking all required precautions and no decision has yet been made to stop offline classes,” said Neelam Mittal, principal of BVM school in Kitchlu Nagar.