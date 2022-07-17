Inflated bills, zero bills, PSPCL doing it all wrong
There’s no end to complaints about goof-ups by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
After complaints of inflated and delayed power bills by domestic consumers, now PSPCL has served zero amount bills to 460 industrial and commercial category consumers in Mohali, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.
With the Punjab government announcing 300 free units per month only for domestic consumers, industrial and commercial consumers have been left puzzled and have been forced to make the rounds of PSPCL offices to get them rectified, lest they receive penalties for late payment.
PSPCL attributed its blunder to a technical glitch, but had no word on why it was not corrected before the bills were delivered. “The zero amount bills were issued due to some snag, but our staff is already on the job to rectify it. The consumers will soon receive updated bills through e-mail and SMS,” said Ravinder Singh Saini, chief engineer, information technology, PSPCL.
Earlier, domestic consumers had reported receipt of inflated and incorrect bills, with their complaints on PSPCL’s “consumer-friendly” mobile app evoking no response for weeks.
“I got a bill of ₹55,000 for June, while the amount would be around ₹10,000 every month. Surprisingly, it was corrected to ₹11,500 after I lodged a complaint, but even that took weeks,” said SP Sharma, a senior advocate and resident of Nayagaon.
A senior PSPCL official, however, assured that all complaints were being addressed by the appropriate personnel, and any complaints regarding bills can be submitted with the SDO office concerned.
There are nearly 3.5 lakh power consumers in Mohali district alone, of which 3 lakh fall in the domestic category, and remaining in industrial and commercial.
Meanwhile, the corporation is working on updating its software to ensure correct bills are issued post July when domestic consumers start getting the benefit of the free 300 units per month, as announced by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
“We are in the process of updating the software for implementation of the government directions regarding free power to domestic consumers and hopefully, it will be done soon,” said the official.
-
Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police's crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
-
With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans
After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now. The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. Added members Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 1,000 mark
Tricity's active caseload shot past the 1,000 mark on Saturday, with 216 people testing positive, highest in three weeks. Chandigarh reported 88 fresh infections, compared to 80 the day before. In Mohali, the figure rose from 57 to 63 and from 40 to 65 in Panchkula. This took tricity's active cases to 1,084, highest since June 30. As many as 361 people are infected in Mohali and another 223 in Panchkula.
-
Uttarakhand shoots off letter to Chandigarh, says its buses being targeted
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has taken exception to the challans issued to its two buses by the Chandigarh state transport authority in the recent past. Shooting off a letter to the Chandigarh STA, the Uttarakhand transport department has complained that the state's buses are being targeted unnecessarily in Chandigarh that has damaged its reputation. Around 35 buses from Uttarakhand ply daily to the ISBTs in Chandigarh's Sectors 17 and 43.
-
Chandigarh University youngest to enter league of top 30 Indian varsities, says chancellor
Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to enter the league of top 30 Indian universities by securing the 29th spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022, said varsity chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on Saturday. He stressed on the need for regional cooperation between bigger institutes, including Panjab University and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar. On the future of Chandigarh University, Sandhu added that they were looking to establish a campus in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics