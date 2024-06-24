Influencer gets police security after ‘threats’ for yoga at Golden Temple

Vadodara/Amritsar On Sunday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had said yoga asanas hold no significance in Sikhism.

A Vadodara-based fashion designer has been provided police protection in the wake of alleged death threats received by her after she performed yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, an official said on Monday.

Fashion designer and social media influencer Archana Makwana performed ‘sirsasana’ at the Golden Temple on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day and posted pictures of it on social media which went viral, drawing criticism, abuses and death threats.

She had apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The Punjab Police on Sunday registered a case against Makwana under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

A Vadodara police official on Monday said: “Makwana has been provided police protection at the local level for a period of one week starting Sunday which may be extended if required.”

After receiving criticism for her photos posted on social media, Makwana removed them and also issued an apology in a video, saying she performed yoga at the holy place to spread the message of unity and fitness.

“I performed ‘sirsasana’ to offer thanks on the yoga day and not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. I did not intend any such thing. I feel bad that you felt bad. I did not intend to hurt religious sentiments. I apologise...I have been perceived wrongly. I have received death threats and abuses,” she said.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday said in a post on X: “It is my firm belief that a genuine, unintentional mistake promptly admitted by @Archanamakwana deserves forgiveness. Let’s not allow instances like these to polarise our society and spread hatred.”

SGPC member and former general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said: “The Gujarati woman who got her photo clicked at the Golden Temple while performing yoga is now alleging that she is being threatened with rape. Sikhism never uses derogatory language against women; it protects women of all religions. If anyone is giving her a threat, she should file a complaint with the police.”

He said these actions are being done solely to defame Sikhs.

When questioned, police said they are working on the arrest of the woman.

On Sunday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said: “Sri Darbar Sahib is the centre of Sikh spirituality where the message of divine unity is conveyed to the entire human race. “However, yoga asanas hold no significance in Sikhism,” he said.

In a statement, he said: “Sikhism is a pure and unique religion, and some forces are deliberately spreading false propaganda about it. Sikhism does not abandon its surrounding society nor indulge in superstitious practices like awakening horoscopes or performing torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain.”