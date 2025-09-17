INLD chief trains guns at Hooda, says ex-CM colluded with BJP in 2024 assembly polls

Training guns at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president, Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of being in cahoots with the ruling BJP. Training guns at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president, Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of being in cahoots with the ruling BJP.

The INLD chief who was speaking at a press conference said that the people of Haryana feel that Hooda and his son betrayed them by colluding with the BJP in 2024 assembly elections.

“The BJP government had put Hooda under pressure by registering a case against a real estate company. This company had set foot in Haryana and established itself during the Congress rule in the state. While Hooda’s link with the company came to the knowledge of investigating agencies, the former chief minister was spared and not proceeded against. In return, the BJP asked Hooda to ensure that all sitting Congress MLAs were given party tickets for 2024 assembly polls. This led to 16 of the 30 Congress MLAs losing while the BJP candidates won. Several strong Congress contenders were also denied tickets and weaker candidates were instead fielded,” Abhay Singh alleged. He dared the former chief minister to have a public debate on his assertions.

Citing examples, the INLD leader claimed that several potentially winning candidates like Ram Kishan Fauji (Bawani Khera), Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt), Sharda Rathore (Ballabgarh) were denied Congress tickets and unknown faces were fielded. “In Uchana Kalan assembly constituency, three Congress rebels were fielded as independents to ensure the defeat of Brijendra Singh. In Rai constituency, BJP candidate Krishna Gahlawat openly claimed that Hooda and his son cannot campaign against her,’’ Abhay Singh alleged.

The INLD chief also said that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala had also betrayed the people of Haryana in 2019 by forging a post poll alliance. “JJP leaders used to say in 2019 that they will send the BJP Yamuna paar. However, they did the opposite by joining hands with the BJP. They lost badly in 2024 polls with all party candidates forfeiting their security deposits,” Abhay Singh said.

INLD to launch Sevak mobile app

The INLD president on Tuesday announced that for improving efficiency in governance, a mobile application, Sevak, will be launched on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25. The digital platform will allow people to directly connect with the INLD chief and share their grievances. “We will take up the people’s grievances with the government to resolve them. Complaints received on the app will be conveyed to the state government. I will personally take up unresolved public complaints with the higher officials,” Abhay Singh said.