INLD lodges complaint against former BJP minister

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office secretary Nachhattar Singh Malhan on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer over alleged violation of the model code of conduct by former BJP minister Krishan Lal Panwar
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office secretary Nachhattar Singh Malhan on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer over alleged violation of the model code of conduct by former BJP minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

In his complaint, Malhan said, “On October 18, Panwar used casteist language to seek votes for the party candidate in a meeting at Kagdana village. He tried to polarise people on caste lines by adding caste colour to the campaign.”

“Our party demands strict action against the BJP leader who sought votes by playing the caste card. He has disturbed the harmony of the society and tried to divide the society on the basis of caste which is an offence under the IPC and a violation of the model code of conduct,” he added.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
