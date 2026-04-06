INLD opens farmers’ grievance redressal centres across Haryana mandis

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday said that the party has set up farmers’ grievance redressal centres in mandis across Haryana to assist farmers in selling their crops without difficulty. INLD supremo said that numerous conditions have been imposed on wheat procurement despite the fact that farmers are already distressed. (HT Photo for representation)

The mandatory tractor registration numbers, biometric verification, portal-based formalities and the gate-pass system has further increased farmers’ difficulties, the INLD leader said in a statement.

The party has strongly opposed these conditions and warned that if the government does not withdraw them, the INLD will take a major stand against these “dictatorial orders” after April 10.

INLD supremo said that numerous conditions have been imposed on wheat procurement despite the fact that farmers are already distressed. “To address their grievances, INLD has opened grievance redressal centres in every mandi and through these centres farmers’ issues will be taken up and resolved,” he said.

Chautala said it is unfair that a person going to sell produce in the market must first undergo biometric identification. He said that the government should instead ensure proper facilities in mandis and arrange resting facilities for farmers arriving at night to sell their crops.

Chautala said that a tribute meeting will be organised on April 6 at sangharsh sthal, the memorial of former deputy Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Devi Lal in Delhi on his death anniversary. Chautala said similar programmes will be organised across the state to pay tributes to Devi Lal. He appealed to people who believe in the ideals of the “Jan Nayak” to organise blood donation camps, undertake plantation drives and help the needy in old-age homes and leprosy centres as a mark of respect.