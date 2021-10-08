Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inmate stabbed to death in new district jail at Nabha
Inmate stabbed to death in new district jail at Nabha

The victim and the accused, both facing drug cases, were lodged in the same barrack and had a heated argument over sharing of space, say police
The deceased, Sukhjinder Singh of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was lodged in the new district jail in Nabha in a drug case.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

A 33-year-old inmate lodged in the new district jail at Nabha was stabbed to death by another prisoner on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Sukhjinder Singh of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, was lodged in the jail in a drug case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Chhibber said they received information from the jail authorities about the incident and registered a case under section 302 (murder) against Sonu of Batala in Gurdaspur district who is also an undertrial in a drug case.

The victim and the accused were lodged in the same barrack and had heated arguments over sharing of space on Thursday evening, the DSP said.

“Sonu attacked him with spoon and inflicted several injuries on his chest. The jail authorities immediately rushed him to the local civil hospital where doctors brought him declared dead,” he said.

The victim’s body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination on Friday.

