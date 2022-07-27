Intensify vigil on drug suppliers: Punjab DGP
Chandigarh : Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday held a state-level meeting with all commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to review the crime and performance of their respective districts.
Reiterating the firm commitment of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make the state drug-free and crime-free, the DGP asked the district police chiefs to further intensify the vigil around the anti-social elements and drug suppliers by identifying all top drug smugglers and gangsters.
He also called upon all the units, including Counter Intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Special Task Force, etc, to work in tandem with district police to make Punjab a drug-free state, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order and detect crime. All the senior additional director generals of police (ADGPs) and IGPs of all the ranges were also present.
“Although a lot of good work is being done by most police chiefs at their concerned districts, intelligent and smart policing which involves the use of technology and basic policing needs to be implemented at the ground level,” said Yadav, adding that all the police headquarters at the district level will be further upgraded technologically. He strictly ordered all CPs and SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries.
They were also asked to focus on commercial recoveries of drugs and ensure forfeiture of the property of the accused in the NDPS cases under PIT-NDPS Act. The DGP told them to prioritise the arrest of all the proclaimed offenders (POs), Bail jumpers and Absconders of NDPS cases.
