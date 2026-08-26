Internal matter will be resolved through dialogue: Haryana Congress chief

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh on Tuesday sought to play down the ongoing war of words between leaders associated with the Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp and former assembly speaker and senior party leader Dr Kuldeep Sharma, terming it an ‘internal matter’ that would be resolved through dialogue within the party. During the meeting, party leaders emphasised the need to strengthen the organisation down to the booth level and keep workers active throughout the year. (HT File)

Responding to questions about Sharma’s recent remarks against Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda’s condolence message following the death of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Singh said such issues should not be debated publicly and would be addressed through discussions within the organisation. He said Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt had already spoken to Sharma and expressed confidence that the matter would be sorted out soon.

“Congress is a family. If there is any issue within a family, it is resolved through dialogue and mutual consultation,” Singh said.

Singh was interacting with media on the sidelines of an organisational meeting held at Preeti Garden in Jhajjar, which was attended by Dutt and senior party leaders. The meeting was held with office-bearers of the Jhajjar, Beri, Badli and Bahadurgarh blocks to discuss strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level.

Asked about factionalism within the Congress, Singh said that the factionalism was more visible in the BJP, alleging that even BJP MLAs and MPs were seen keeping away from programmes of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During the meeting, party leaders emphasised the need to strengthen the organisation down to the booth level and keep workers active throughout the year. They also urged workers to remain prepared to counter the BJP’s political strategies and strengthen the party’s grassroots network.