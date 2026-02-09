International museum to come up at Vaishno Devi shrine, says LG Sinha

Three key initiatives, including an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti’s spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modelled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, was approved during a high-level meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, said an official spokesperson. J&K LG Manoj Sinha during the meeting ofShri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, at Lok Bhavan, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

Sinha is also the shrine board chairman.

The SMVDSB has also decided to fill vacant positions and the recruitment process will begin shortly. “The shrine board has also green-lit the establishment of coaching centres offering free NEET preparation,” he added.

Approval for formulation and phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for the service providers on Mata Vaishno Devi track, like ponywallas etc, was also granted, he said, adding that a committee has also been constituted to assess strategies for expanding pilgrimage numbers, enhancing pilgrimage experience and present recommendations to the board.

“The Board has decided that it would source Mata’s offerings locally, channelling funds directly into community growth,” the spokesperson further said.

Since Mata’s abode puts Katra city on the global map, the board has decided to contribute directly for city’s transformation. “It’s board’s resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant, and equipped with modern infrastructure for residents and the millions who arrive as pilgrims,” the LG said.

The board also emphasised on specialised training for religious practitioners (Pujaris). Approval for enhancement of insurance cover from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per pilgrim was also granted. Besides, the board endorsed the preliminary concept for constructing an international museum with the consultation of Asian Heritage Foundation dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi at Natali, Katra.

The proposed Shakti Museum will be the first of its kind and would serve as a religious, educational and cultural centre.

The LG has requested the board to provide concrete suggestions, enabling the project to be initiated in the coming months and completed within a two-year timeframe.

Progress of major infrastructure projects was also reviewed.

Regarding the newly developed helipad at Hutt village, the board approved that following execution of a revised MoU, SMVDSB will provide a one-time financial grant to Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board under the Shrine Act for development and upgradation of pilgrim infrastructure. It was also approved that heli services for both shrines will operate from the same helipad for the convenience of pilgrims.

Sinha directed the CEO to reaffirm the commitment to environmental sustainability with particular emphasis on promoting a clean and green Katra Town and its surrounding areas.

The LG also laid foundation stones for several pilgrim-centric facilities aimed at enhancing infrastructure and spiritual experience. These included construction of three new temples in Reasi district, restoration of two ancient temples in Jammu district at an estimated cost ₹1.21 crore, redevelopment of the Bhairon Ji temple complex and construction of staff accommodation at Bhawan and Bhairon Ji.