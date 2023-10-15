Inter-school basketball tourney: Saupin’s-32 girls win
In U-16 girls’ matches, Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, drubbed Gurukul World School, Mohali, with a margin, 24-4
Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, defeated St. Peters School, Sector 37, Chandigarh by a narrow margin of 19-16 in the U-14 girls match on the opening day of the inter-school basketball tournament Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy at Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Learning Paths School, Mohali, registered a 19-16 win over Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, while Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh, humbled Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, 34-15 in a U-14 girls tie.
In U-16 girls’ matches, Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, drubbed Gurukul World School, Mohali, with a margin, 24-4. With 12 points, Kashvi from Vivek High School was the top scorer for her team.
In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10.
While in the U-14 boys matches, Shishu Niketan Chandigarh drubbed Amity International School, Mohali by margin of 24-8.
