News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inter-school basketball tourney: Saupin’s-32 girls win

Inter-school basketball tourney: Saupin’s-32 girls win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 08:02 AM IST

In U-16 girls’ matches, Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, drubbed Gurukul World School, Mohali, with a margin, 24-4

Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, defeated St. Peters School, Sector 37, Chandigarh by a narrow margin of 19-16 in the U-14 girls match on the opening day of the inter-school basketball tournament Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy at Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Learning Paths School, Mohali, registered a 19-16 win over Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, while Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh, humbled Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, 34-15 in a U-14 girls tie.

In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10. (HT File)
In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10. (HT File)

In U-16 girls’ matches, Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, drubbed Gurukul World School, Mohali, with a margin, 24-4. With 12 points, Kashvi from Vivek High School was the top scorer for her team.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10.

While in the U-14 boys matches, Shishu Niketan Chandigarh drubbed Amity International School, Mohali by margin of 24-8.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out