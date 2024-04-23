Interstate drug cartel busted, 3 held with 8kg heroin in Pathankot

Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel operating from Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of three persons with 8 kg of heroin and ₹5lakh drug money. Those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh alias Ravi and Simarjit Singh alias Nikka Bath, both residents of Killa Mohalla, Fatehabad, and Jaspreet Singh of Jorr Singh Wala village. All the accused hail from the Tarn Taran district. Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel operating from Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of three persons with 8 kg of heroin and ₹ 5lakh drug money

One of the accused nominated in the case has been identified as Bittu Bhalwan, also of Tarn Taran district. As per cops, he is a B-category gangster, who is residing in the UK (England) and operating the entire network from there using a virtual number.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Giving details, DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal said that the operation was led by Pathankot senior superintendent of police, Suhail Qasim Mir.

“On April 17, cops intercepted a vehicle during a routine check at Madhopur. The occupants, Gurjant Singh alias Ravi and Simarjit Singh alias Nikka Bath, both residents of Killa Mohalla, Fatehabad, Tarn Taran district, were found in possession of 15 grams of heroin and ₹5 lakh drug money. Subsequently, FIR under section 21, 27A-61-85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Sujanpur police station,” the DIG said during a press conference here.

The DIG said that during further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle contained a hidden compartment in the oil tank, concealing 8.3 kg of heroin. “Additionally, Harpal Singh alias Bittu Bhalwan and Jaspreet Singh, residents of Jamarai, police station, Goindwal, and Jorr Singh Wala in Tarn Taran district, respectively, were nominated in the case after probing the backward and forward linkages.”

The DIG said that Jaspreet Singh was apprehended on April 22, 2024, and efforts are underway to secure additional information through his questioning.

“The accused were produced before the court and were sent to 6-day police remand,” he said, adding, “The accused, Bittu Bhalwan of Tarn Taran district, is a B-category gangster, who is residing in the UK (England) and operating the entire network from there through the virtual number”.