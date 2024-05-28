Interview| In Himachal, contest not between Congress and BJP, but BJP vs public: CM Sukhu

The Congress is up for a dual challenge in Himachal Pradesh that goes to the polls on June 1. Besides the four Lok Sabha seats the party hopes to wrest from the BJP, the outcome of six assembly byelections will be critical for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government that narrowly survived a topple bid in February when its MLAs rebelled and are now fighting as BJP candidates. Sukhu, who is campaigning hard against the rebels, four of who are contesting from his home turf in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, put up a brave face to tell Hindustan Times in an interview in McLeodganj that his party will emerge stronger with public support. Edited excerpts: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu narrowly survived a topple bid in February when six Congress MLAs rebelled and are now contesting the assembly byelections as BJP candidates. (HT file photo)

What are your government’s achievements since you took charge in December 2022?

The big achievement for us has been 20% increase in the economy. The state’s coffers were empty when we took charge, but we have generated a revenue of ₹2,200 crore. Despite financial constraints, we disbursed old age pensions to 1.36 lakh government employees. We are the first state in India where, under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray scheme, orphans have been declared children of the state and the Himachal Pradesh government will take care of them till they turn 27 years old. We have rolled out the ₹1,500 a month scheme for women above 18 years. Despite the BJP’s attempts to stop us, the Election Commission has allowed the filling of forms of beneficiaries. We have made a ₹800 crore budget provision and soon the women will receive instalments of April and May.

The state government is raising loans to meet liabilities. Has this impacted your development agenda? How will you generate resources?

We have laid the foundation through fiscal improvement. In five years, the economy will be back on track. Himachal Pradesh will be the country’s richest state by 2032, we are dedicated towards that vision. We have chalked out ways to generate resources. Priorities will be to tap tourism, hydropower generation, green energy, food processing and information technology. We have already started working on these areas.

Your government has been targeted for failing to deliver on guarantees made before the election.

People know what we have done and they will decide accordingly. Money power will be defeated. They (the BJP) could not win by votes, but they tried to topple the government with money power. That is murder of democracy. People have to win so that in future no political party dares to buy legislators.

How crucial are the six byelections for the survival of your government? Can your party reclaim the seats?

Our government survived despite them (the BJP) conspiring for a month. Those who went to the BJP have been labelled ‘sold-out MLAs’ by people. We won’t face any problem as we still have 34 MLAs, while they (the BJP) are only 25. Even if they win the six byelections, their strength will only be 31. The independent MLAs who are resigning should give in writing that they will not contest for the next three-and-a-half years. Why are they wasting public money? People have already elected them for five years. It means they have also sold their conscience. That’s why I say people have to contest and win these elections so that their vote’s importance is safeguarded. We are hopeful of winning all six bypolls and four Lok Sabha seats with public support.

The rebellion had its epicentre in Hamirpur, your home turf.

The party doesn’t matter for those who can sell their conscience. For them, the other party also does not matter. They change sides for their selfish interest. These six byelections are not a contest between the Congress and the BJP, rather the fight is between the public and the BJP. People voted for us in 2022 and they will again vote for those who they elected for five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused your government of mismanaging the flood relief sent by the Centre last year.

Did he say how much money the Centre has given to the state? The answer is no. When he reveals the amount, I’ll respond.