Inter-Zonal Badminton and TT Championship: Punjabi University books semifinal berth

Punjabi University, Patiala, shuttlers logged an impressive 3-2 win over Maharishi Dayanand University to progress at the Inter-Zonal Badminton and TT Championship
Punjabi University booked a spot in the semifinal of the All India Inter-Zonal Badminton and TT Championship, (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjabi University, Patiala, shuttlers logged an impressive 3-2 win over Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in the quarterfinal tie to enter the last-four of the All India Inter-Zonal Badminton and Table Tennis Championship 2021-22 being held at Sports Complex of Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

In the other men’s badminton quarterfinals, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh, 3-2. Jain University Bangalore and Savitri Bai Phule University Pune ousted Shivaji University, Kolhapur and University of Calicut, Kerala, 3-1 respectively to secure their place in the semifinals.

In the women’s badminton quarterfinals, S Phule University, Pune, defeated Osmania University, Hyderabad, 2-1. Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu, SRM University, Chennai, and Jain University, Bangalore, did not drop any matches beating Ranchi University, outplayed Barkatullah University Bhopal and Panjab University, Chandigarh 2-0 respectively.

In table tennis championship men’s quarter-finals, Chitkara University, Punjab, and Madras University trounced Punjabi University Patiala and Adamas University, Kolkata, 3-0 to seal their place in the semi-finals. University of Mizoram eased past SRM University, Chennai, by 3-1 and Mumbai University defeated MKB University Bhavnagar by 3-0 to ensure enter their semifinal berths,

A total of 64 teams representing different universities from across the country are participating in the championship including 70 female players and 110 male players in badminton and over 150 participants including 65 female players in table tennis competitions.

