All 32 onboard killed after military aircraft crashes in southern Nigeria: President Bola Tinubu
The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft as an ATR-42, and it was not immediately clear to what extent the aircraft was damaged.
All 32 people aboard the Air Force aircraft, including 25 passengers and seven crew members, were killed after it crashed in Nigeria’s southwestern Ondo State, President Bola Tinubu confirmed on Monday.
“The president extends his deepest condolences to the families of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved,” his office said in a statement, AFP reported.
Following the crash, authorities said that search and rescue operations were launched immediately.
The aircraft was carrying out a routine mission to Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, when it crashed in the riverside town of Igbokoda in Ondo state, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft as an ATR-42. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing,” said air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame, according to AP.
Locals told The Associated Press that the aircraft crashed near a river, with part of the plane reportedly sinking into the water.
“We heard something like a thunder strike,” witness Akinbulejo Pius said. “The plane cleared some trees. We found some body parts, some clothes and shoes.”
Keyamo said the aircraft disappeared from radar at around 9 a.m. local time and was later located near a naval base.
The Nigerian military has previously used ATR-42 aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as well as for transporting personnel and supplies.
(With inputs from AP)
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