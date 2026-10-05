All 32 onboard killed after military aircraft crashes in southern Nigeria: President Bola Tinubu

All 32 people aboard the Air Force aircraft, including 25 passengers and seven crew members, were killed after it crashed in Nigeria’s southwestern Ondo State, President Bola Tinubu confirmed on Monday. The aircraft disappeared from radar at around 9 a.m. local time and was later located near a naval base. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

“The president extends his deepest condolences to the families of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved,” his office said in a statement, AFP reported.

Following the crash, authorities said that search and rescue operations were launched immediately.

The aircraft was carrying out a routine mission to Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, when it crashed in the riverside town of Igbokoda in Ondo state, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.