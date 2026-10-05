Flooded Faizullahganj: Water-borne diseases’ risk spikes; health staff on alert

Residents who have left Faizullahganj or those still residing amid waterlogging and awaiting for the water to recede, face the risk of water-borne diseases, with contaminated water, stagnant pools and sludge creating conditions conducive to infections, health officials said. Faizullahganj residents protesting against the district administration on Monday (Sourced)

The health department has intensified surveillance and preparedness to detect and manage a possible rise in cases. Officials are particularly alert to diarrhoea, hepatitis A, cholera and typhoid, which can spread through contaminated water and food.

Dr Asma, medical officer in-charge of UPHC Faizullaganj, along with ASHAs and ANMs, is conducting household health surveys in different parts of the area.

Health teams are also monitoring fever, skin infections, respiratory illnesses, leptospirosis and snakebite cases.

Consultant physician, Dr Kuldeep Verma of Civil Hospital says that flood water carries dirt, microorganisms and insecticides. It can cause diseases like Hepatitis A, Cholera and Typhoid and other waterborne diseases.

Dr VK Sharma, chief medical superintendent of Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital, said the facility has reserved 10 beds to handle a possible increase in patients following the flooding.

Bhau Rao Devras Hospital has also reserved 10 beds for patients developing illnesses associated with floodwater, its chief medical superintendent Ranjit Dixit said. The hospital has adequate stocks of medicines and other essential drugs, he added.

Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health education and information officer in the office of the chief medical officer, said multiple medical teams and mobile medical units (MMUs) had been deployed in flood-affected areas.

Chief medical officer Dr NB Singh has directed urban and rural health centres to remain prepared and maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines, including anti-snake venom (ASV), officials said.