Int’l Gita Mahotsav: CM Saini launch cleanliness drive in Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has urged the Kurukshetra administration and people that the cleanliness of the city should be accorded topmost priority especially ahead of the International Gita Mahotsav. The chief minister assured that there would be no fund constraints or compromises in the mission to keep Kurukshetra clean. (Source: X)

Addressing people after launching the ‘Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan’, CM said that Kurukshetra’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal are vital to its global recognition.

Saini led the cleanliness drive by picking up the broom to clean the garbage and dirt and raised awareness among citizens to transform the cleanliness campaign into a mass movement.

The chief minister assured that there would be no fund constraints or compromises in the mission to keep Kurukshetra clean. He emphasised strict implementation of the campaign, with close monitoring by the deputy commissioner to ensure no lapses.

Saini also flagged-off the ‘Swachhata Rath’.

Hundreds of people joined Saini during an hour-long cleanliness drive that started from Sheikh Chilli’s Tomb to OP Jindal Park, Jyotiba Phule and Tau Devi Lal Chowk. The chief minister launched the campaign across 18 zones of Kurukshetra, administered a cleanliness pledge, and urged every citizen to participate in the movement.

The chief minister said that efforts are being made to address the shortage of staff in all civic bodies and there will be no shortage of resources.

He said that Haryana’s strides in cleanliness were significant with 17 urban local bodies certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF), 59 as ODF Plus and two as Water Plus. The state ranked 14th nationally in the “Swachh Survekshan 2023” among states with fewer than 100 urban local bodies.

He said that two waste management plants, each with a capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes, in Gurugram and Faridabad will be set up, which are expected to boost Haryana’s ranking in cleanliness surveys.