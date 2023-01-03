Int’l Tennis Federation meet: Daksh ousts Adam to enter pre-quarters

Sending USA’s Adam Bojkovic packing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in boys’ singles, India’s Daksh Prasad entered the pre-quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Junior for U-18 (boys and girls) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Daksh lost the first set 3-6, but coming strongly in the second set (6-3) to level the match 1-1. Daksh maintained momentum and closed the set and match 6-3.

Qualifier Sehaj Singh Pawar of India defeated Brendan Nicholas Hendrata 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. Sixth seed Shingo Masuda from Japan beat India’s Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam 7-6(5), 6-3 to enter the pre-quarters.

In the first round of the girls’ singles, Niyati Kukreti and Dominika Podhajecka of Poland won. Niyati defeated Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Podhajecka won from Asmi Adkar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to surge ahead in the pre-quarters. India’s Sohini Sanjay Mohanty outplayed Aishwarya Jadhav 6-0, 2-6, 6-3, while Dominika Podhajecka from Poland beat India’s Asmi Adkar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round matches.