Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Int’l Tennis Federation meet: Daksh ousts Adam to enter pre-quarters

Int’l Tennis Federation meet: Daksh ousts Adam to enter pre-quarters

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 10:51 PM IST

Fourth seed Daksh lost the first set 3-6, but coming strongly in the second set (6-3) to level the match 1-1. Daksh maintained momentum and closed the set and match 6-3.

Sending USA’s Adam Bojkovic packing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in boys’ singles, India’s Daksh Prasad entered the pre-quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Junior for U-18 (boys and girls) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday. (Representational Image/HT File)
Sending USA’s Adam Bojkovic packing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in boys’ singles, India’s Daksh Prasad entered the pre-quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Junior for U-18 (boys and girls) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sending USA’s Adam Bojkovic packing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in boys’ singles, India’s Daksh Prasad entered the pre-quarter-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Junior for U-18 (boys and girls) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Daksh lost the first set 3-6, but coming strongly in the second set (6-3) to level the match 1-1. Daksh maintained momentum and closed the set and match 6-3.

Qualifier Sehaj Singh Pawar of India defeated Brendan Nicholas Hendrata 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. Sixth seed Shingo Masuda from Japan beat India’s Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam 7-6(5), 6-3 to enter the pre-quarters.

In the first round of the girls’ singles, Niyati Kukreti and Dominika Podhajecka of Poland won. Niyati defeated Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Podhajecka won from Asmi Adkar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to surge ahead in the pre-quarters. India’s Sohini Sanjay Mohanty outplayed Aishwarya Jadhav 6-0, 2-6, 6-3, while Dominika Podhajecka from Poland beat India’s Asmi Adkar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out