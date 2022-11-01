Intrusion bid along LoC foiled in Kupwara, Pak terrorist killed

A Pakistani militant was killed when forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of the Kupwara district.

This was the second infiltration bid foiled by the forces in the Kupwara sector in the last five days.

Police said the operation against infiltrators is still underway but didn’t reveal the number of infiltrators present in the area.

“One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on,” J&K police tweeted.

The Jumgund forest area is close to the LoC and has been used by militants to sneak into the valley, taking advantage of dense forests.

Earlier on the night of October 25/26, the army launched a joint operation after receiving specific information from police and corroborated by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists through forward Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara District. In the operation, one infiltrator was killed, and another managed to escape.

An AK rifle and two pistols were recovered from the possession of the infiltrator, who was identified as Mohammed Shakur of Syedpura in PoJK.

On Sunday, J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that attempts to push in Pakistan-based terrorists have increased.

“There are reports of some new groups getting active after crossing (the LoC). Our efforts are continuing, and I hope we will be successful,” he said.

The police chief said that infiltration was in control to a great extent in comparison to past years but they were facing attempts by Pakistan to inflict heavy damage using readymade IEDs.

“In some operations, we recovered dozens of IEDs, which are ready to use. Unfortunately, there were some incidents in which these readymade IEDs were used, particularly in Jammu, where there was some loss of life and property. Two such blasts happened in buses in Udhampur, and earlier, a blast had happened in this district in a vegetable market. Also, there was an incident on a bus earlier,” he said.