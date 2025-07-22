IP addresses tracked, closing in on culprits: Punjab CM on threat mails to Golden Temple

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the IP addresses of those behind the bomb threat mails to Golden Temple have been traced and the culprits will be nabbed soon. Punjab chief minister visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body responsible for Sikh religious affairs, has received multiple mails since July 14, threatening to blow up the holy Sikh shrine.

On Tuesday, the CM, along with AAP MLAs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ajay Gupta, visited the shrine and reviewed the security arrangements. He said that Punjab Police personnel, in plain clothes, have been deployed both inside and outside the Golden Temple to keep an eye on any unusual activity.

Mann also met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the CM said, “We had a discussion with the SGPC president over the recent emails. We are investigating the matter. IP addresses of the systems used to send the emails have been identified. We are very close to the elements behind it and will nab them soon. We have also asked the SGPC to share any information that it has.”

Dhami, meanwhile, said, “The CM has assured that the culprits will be nabbed and the whole conspiracy will be unravelled soon.”

Earlier on July 18, the Amritsar city police had detained a Faridabad-based software engineer Shubham Dubey in connection with the mails. Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had, however, maintained that it was just a partial success and the police is yet to have a breakthrough.